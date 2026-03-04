 |  Login 
Annual performance of the Chilean economy slipped 0.1 percent in January

Wednesday, 04 March 2026 02:24:59 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Central Bank of Chile reported that the country's economy declined by 0.1 percent in January 2026 compared with January 2025, according to Chile’s monthly index of economic activity, the IMACEC index.

The production of goods declined by 1.5 percent, mining activities declined by 1 percent, the manufacturing industry slipped by 1.7 percent, while trading activities increased by 0.6 percent, and the services sector grew by 1.4 percent, respectively.

On a month-over-month basis, the IMACEC index increased by 0.2 percent from December 2025 to January 2026. During this period, goods production declined by 0.7 percent, mining activities increased by 1.2 percent, the manufacturing industry declined by 0.4 percent, trading activities declined by 0.1 percent, while the services sector increased by 0.8 percent.

The services sector was the sole contributor to the rise in annual variation, accounting for an addition of 0.6 percentage points to the IMACEX index.

The monthly IMACEC index serves as an indicator of changes in Chile's gross domestic product (GDP).


