Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs’ confidence in the economy declines again in December

Monday, 12 December 2022 00:05:20 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The index that measures the confidence that the Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs ascribe to the domestic economy, the ICEI index, declined to 50.8 points in December from 51.7 points in November, in a third consecutive decline, according to a release by the sector confederation CNI. It is the lowest index since July 2020.

According to CNI, with the new evaluation, the entrepreneurs are closer to a pessimistic mood, as the 50 points mark is the line separating pessimism from optimism.

The numbers unveiled that entrepreneurs are more pessimistic with the current economic conditions than with the future conditions: for the current conditions the index declined from 52.9 points in November to 48.4 points in December, reflecting an effective pessimism, while for the future conditions it was stable at 51.0 points.

The research was made between December 1-7, among 1,455 representatives of large, medium, and small companies.