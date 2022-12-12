﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs’ confidence in the economy declines again in December

Monday, 12 December 2022 00:05:20 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The index that measures the confidence that the Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs ascribe to the domestic economy, the ICEI index, declined to 50.8 points in December from 51.7 points in November, in a third consecutive decline, according to a release by the sector confederation CNI. It is the lowest index since July 2020.

According to CNI, with the new evaluation, the entrepreneurs are closer to a pessimistic mood, as the 50 points mark is the line separating pessimism from optimism.

The numbers unveiled that entrepreneurs are more pessimistic with the current economic conditions than with the future conditions: for the current conditions the index declined from 52.9 points in November to 48.4 points in December, reflecting an effective pessimism, while for the future conditions it was stable at 51.0 points.

The research was made between December 1-7, among 1,455 representatives of large, medium, and small companies.


Tags: Brazil South America Economics 

Similar articles

Gross domestic product increases in Brazil during the third quarter of 2022

01 Dec | Steel News

Brazilian industrial indicators increase in July

02 Sep | Steel News

Brazilian GDP increases by 1.2 percent in Q2

01 Sep | Steel News

Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs show increased economic confidence

10 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian central bank increases forecast for GDP growth in 2022

29 Jun | Steel News

Brazilian steel industry to continue momentum, say analysts

21 Jun | Steel News

OECD says still room to grow Brazilian economy

11 Oct | Steel News

Brazil committed to economic reforms

11 Oct | Steel News

Moody's expects stable outlook for Brazilian steel industry in 2019

14 Dec | Steel News

Brazil’s GDP in Q1 grows 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter

30 May | Steel News