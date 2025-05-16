Annual performance of the Chilean economy increased in March

The Chilean Central Bank announced that the performance of the country’s economy increased in March 2025 by 3.8 percent from March 2024, as measured by the IMACEC index.

The production of goods increased by 4.4 percent, mining activities increased by 4.3 percent, and the manufacturing industry increased by 6.1 percent, while trading activities increased by 8.9 percent and the services sector increased by 2.7 percent.

When comparing March and February 2025, the IMACEC index increased by 0.8 percent, with the production of goods increasing by 1.3 percent, mining activities increasing by 6.0 percent, the manufacturing industry declining by 0.8 percent, trading activities increasing by 0.3 percent, and the services sector increasing by 0.2 percent.

The monthly index of economic activity (IMACEC) is considered as a proxy of the evolution of the Chilean gross domestic product (GDP).