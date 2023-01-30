Small industries in Brazil face seasonal decline during the last quarter of 2022

Monday, 30 January 2023 02:49:57 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

According to the industrial association CNI, small industries in Brazil have suffered a seasonal decline in activities during Q4 2022, reflecting the usual reduction of activities during the period, which apply to all industries, regardless of their sizes.

Nonetheless, CNI informs that the decline was “softer than expected,” adding that small industries as a whole have performed better than medium and large industries.

High tax burden and high interest rates were quoted by small entrepreneurs as their main problems during the quarter, now surpassing the shortage or high prices of raw materials that were quoted over the last months.

The research, developed between January 1-13, unveiled that the entrepreneurs of small industries have turned from optimism to pessimism in relation to the domestic economy.