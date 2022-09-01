﻿
English
Brazilian GDP increases by 1.2 percent in Q2

Thursday, 01 September 2022 22:55:16 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The gross domestic product (GDP) in Brazil increased by 1.2 percent in the second quarter of the year from the previous quarter.

According to the Brazilian institute of geography and statistics (IBGE), the result is the fourth increase in a row since a negative performance during the second quarter of 2021.

As a result, the country’s GDP increased by 2.5 percent during the first half of the year, standing 3.0 percent above the pre-Covid 19 pandemic level of the fourth quarter of 2019.

The result was positively affected by the services sector, including transportation (up 3.0 percent), information and communications (up 2.9 percent), while industrial activities increased by 2.2 percent, electricity and gas by 3.1 percent, civil construction by 2.7 percent and mining activities by 2.2 percent.


