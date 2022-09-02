﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian industrial indicators increase in July

Friday, 02 September 2022 19:42:42 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

According to the Brazilian confederation of industries (CNI), the main indicators of the local industry in July are showing increased sales, employment, volume and average of salaries paid, when compared to the previous month.

Under such comparative basis, industrial sales increased by 1.0 percent, employment by 0.5 percent, the volume of salaries paid by 1.3 percent and the average salaries by 1.0 percent.

In the view of CNI, the increase reflects the recovery of purchasing power by families, allowing for increased consumption, while some industrial sectors have been able to get around difficulties in relation to the supply of raw materials, in terms of availability and prices.

The utilization rate of the production capacity of the industries was stable at 80.3 percent, a rate considered as satisfactory, higher than in the period before the Covid-19 pandemic.


Tags: Brazil South America Economics 

Similar articles

Brazilian GDP increases by 1.2 percent in Q2

01 Sep | Steel News

Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs show increased economic confidence

10 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian central bank increases forecast for GDP growth in 2022

29 Jun | Steel News

Brazilian steel industry to continue momentum, say analysts

21 Jun | Steel News

OECD says still room to grow Brazilian economy

11 Oct | Steel News

Brazil committed to economic reforms

11 Oct | Steel News

Moody's expects stable outlook for Brazilian steel industry in 2019

14 Dec | Steel News

Brazil’s GDP in Q1 grows 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter

30 May | Steel News

Brazilian investment bank upbeat on local steel industry in 2018

12 Jan | Steel News

Brazil Steel Congress: Brazilian economy to grow if proposed reforms are approved

25 Aug | Steel News