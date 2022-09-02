Brazilian industrial indicators increase in July

Friday, 02 September 2022 19:42:42 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

According to the Brazilian confederation of industries (CNI), the main indicators of the local industry in July are showing increased sales, employment, volume and average of salaries paid, when compared to the previous month.

Under such comparative basis, industrial sales increased by 1.0 percent, employment by 0.5 percent, the volume of salaries paid by 1.3 percent and the average salaries by 1.0 percent.

In the view of CNI, the increase reflects the recovery of purchasing power by families, allowing for increased consumption, while some industrial sectors have been able to get around difficulties in relation to the supply of raw materials, in terms of availability and prices.

The utilization rate of the production capacity of the industries was stable at 80.3 percent, a rate considered as satisfactory, higher than in the period before the Covid-19 pandemic.