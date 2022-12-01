Gross domestic product increases in Brazil during the third quarter of 2022

Thursday, 01 December 2022 22:37:01 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The gross domestic product (GDP) in Brazil increased during Q3 by 0.4 percent from the previous quarter, according to the Brazilian institute of geography and statistics (IBGE).

The growth in Q3 reflects services increasing by 1.1 percent, industrial activities increasing by 0.8 percent and agriculture declining by 0.9 percent.

Among industrial activities, civil construction increased by 1.1 percent, electricity and gas increased by 0.6 percent, the manufacturing industry increased by 0.1 percent and mining activities declined by 0.1 percent.

Regarding foreign trade, both exports and imports increased, by 3.6 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively.

On yearly basis, the Brazilian GDP increased in Q3 by 3.6 percent from the same quarter of 2021.