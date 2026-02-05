GravitHy, Elyse Energy and Marcegaglia join forces in Fos-sur-Mer

French sustainable iron producer GravitHy has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with France-based Elyse Energy and Italian steel producer Marcegaglia to explore and develop industrial synergies in Fos‑sur‑Mer, one of France’s most important industrial-port zones.

The agreement formalizes a shared ambition to accelerate the emergence of a large-scale low-carbon industrial hub in Fos-sur-Mer, reinforcing the site’s role in Europe’s industrial decarbonization and strategic autonomy.

Three flagship projects anchoring the low-carbon cluster

The partnership brings together three complementary projects that together form an integrated low-carbon value chain:

GravitHy is developing a low-carbon iron production plant with a targeted annual capacity of two million mt by 2030, enabling an estimated 90 percent reduction in carbon emissions compared with conventional blast furnace-based steelmaking routes.

Elyse Energy, through its NeoCarb project, plans to produce and distribute low-carbon molecules such as e-methanol and e-SAF from 2030, supporting the decarbonization of the maritime and aviation sectors.

Marcegaglia is advancing its Mistral project, a modernized low-carbon steel production unit expected to achieve more than 90 percent greenhouse gas emission reductions from 2028.

Together, these investments aim to create a unique industrial ecosystem.

Four pillars of industrial cooperation

Under the memorandum, the three companies will establish thematic working groups to identify and assess potential synergies, in full compliance with competition regulations. Cooperation will focus on four main areas: shared logistics, circular economy and industrial flows optimization, shared site services, and regulatory and environmental coordination.