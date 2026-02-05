 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > GravitHy,...

GravitHy, Elyse Energy and Marcegaglia join forces in Fos-sur-Mer

Thursday, 05 February 2026 11:35:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

French sustainable iron producer GravitHy has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with France-based Elyse Energy and Italian steel producer Marcegaglia to explore and develop industrial synergies in Fos‑sur‑Mer, one of France’s most important industrial-port zones.

The agreement formalizes a shared ambition to accelerate the emergence of a large-scale low-carbon industrial hub in Fos-sur-Mer, reinforcing the site’s role in Europe’s industrial decarbonization and strategic autonomy.

Three flagship projects anchoring the low-carbon cluster

The partnership brings together three complementary projects that together form an integrated low-carbon value chain:

  • GravitHy is developing a low-carbon iron production plant with a targeted annual capacity of two million mt by 2030, enabling an estimated 90 percent reduction in carbon emissions compared with conventional blast furnace-based steelmaking routes.
  • Elyse Energy, through its NeoCarb project, plans to produce and distribute low-carbon molecules such as e-methanol and e-SAF from 2030, supporting the decarbonization of the maritime and aviation sectors.
  • Marcegaglia is advancing its Mistral project, a modernized low-carbon steel production unit expected to achieve more than 90 percent greenhouse gas emission reductions from 2028.

Together, these investments aim to create a unique industrial ecosystem.

Four pillars of industrial cooperation

Under the memorandum, the three companies will establish thematic working groups to identify and assess potential synergies, in full compliance with competition regulations. Cooperation will focus on four main areas: shared logistics, circular economy and industrial flows optimization, shared site services, and regulatory and environmental coordination.


Tags: France European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization Marcegaglia 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal sees higher net profit in 2025 despite lower revenues, expects global steel demand growth in 2026

05 Feb | Steel News

Baowu acquires majority of Simandou iron ore project consortium

05 Feb | Steel News

UK launches expiry review of AD duty on welded tubes and pipes from China and Belarus

05 Feb | Steel News

Czech Republic urges EU to cap carbon prices and delay ETS 2 expansion amid competitiveness concerns

05 Feb | Steel News

Ukraine's Zaporizhkoks posts lower coke output for Jan 2026 due to war

05 Feb | Steel News

India’s SMIOL sees 16% fall in consolidated net profit in Q3 FY 2025-26

05 Feb | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp Steel expands renewable electricity sourcing via new PPAs to cut emissions

05 Feb | Steel News

India’s coking coal import port traffic up 9% in Apr-Jan FY 2025-26

05 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 23.4 percent in 2025

05 Feb | Steel News

Key approval secured for Pengji mine, largest single iron ore mine in Shandong

05 Feb | Steel News