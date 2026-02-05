Euro area industrial producer prices down 0.3 percent in Dec 2025 from Nov

According to a report released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in December 2025 industrial producer prices decreased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.4 percent in the European Union member states (EU), month on month. On a year-on-year basis, in the given month industrial producer prices decreased by 2.1 percent in the euro area and by 1.9 percent in the EU.

In December 2025, compared with November, prices in the energy sector decreased by 1.2 percent in the euro area and by 1.3 percent in the EU. Prices of capital goods decreased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and increased by 0.1 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods went up by 0.2 percent in both the euro area and the EU, month on month. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods decreased by 0.2 percent in both the euro area and the EU, while prices of intermediate goods increased by 0.3 percent in both areas, all on a month-on-month basis.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest month-on-month decreases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Estonia (-3.0%), Ireland (-2.8%) and Denmark (-1.9%), while the highest increases were observed in Bulgaria (+1.4%), Portugal (+0.5%), and Belgium and Romania (both +0.4%).

In the given month, compared with December 2024, prices in the energy sector decreased by 8.8 percent in the euro area and by 7.7 percent in the EU. Prices of intermediate goods increased by 0.8 percent in the euro area and by 0.6 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods were up by 2.0 percent in the euro area and by 1.7 percent in the EU, all on year-on-year basis. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods increased by 0.9 percent in the euro area and by 1.0 percent in the EU, year on year. Prices of capital goods rose by 1.7 percent in the euro area and by 1.6 percent in EU countries, year on year.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest year-on-year decreases were recorded in Luxembourg (-5.6%), Ireland (-4.9%) and Portugal (-3.7%), while the highest increases were observed in Bulgaria (+9.8%), Romania (+6.6%) and Sweden (+1.3%).