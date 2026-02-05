 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > UK...

UK launches expiry review of AD duty on welded tubes and pipes from China and Belarus

Thursday, 05 February 2026 12:28:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced that it has initiated an expiry review of the antidumping (AD) duty on welded tubes and pipes from China and Belarus.

The investigation, which covers the period from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025, was launched upon the request of domestic producer Tata Steel UK Limited. The TRA will review whether the termination of the antidumping duty would lead to a continuation of dumped imports and the resumption of damage to the economic sector. In order to assess the injury, the TRA will also examine the period between October 1, 2021, and September 30, 2025. The current antidumping duties are 38.1 percent for Belarus and 90.6 percent for China.

The products subject to investigation currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7306 3041 20, 7306 3049 20, 7306 3072 80, and 7306 3077 80.


Tags: Pipe Tubular UK Europe Steelmaking Quotas & Duties Tata Steel 

Similar articles

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices stable amid end-user inactivity

04 Feb | Tube and Pipe

India’s Welspun Corp sees net profit decline 33% in Q3 FY 2025-26

04 Feb | Steel News

US rig count and Canadian rig count both increase - week 5, 2026

03 Feb | Steel News

Ukraine initiates AD investigation into welded pipe from Turkey

02 Feb | Steel News

MMK Group’s galvanized pipe output reaches record high in 2025

02 Feb | Steel News

Saudi Steel Pipe announces $80 million offshore line pipe contract

30 Jan | Steel News

Japan's Daido Steel awarded engineering role for Nippon Steel's Setouchi EAF project

30 Jan | Steel News

Vallourec and XGS Energy partner to advance next-generation geothermal projects in US

30 Jan | Steel News

Local Chinese pipe prices mostly stable amid support from billet prices, with some slight downticks

29 Jan | Tube and Pipe

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices up slightly, local prices fluctuate

29 Jan | Tube and Pipe

Marketplace Offers

ERW Longitudinal Galvanized Flat Pipe
External Diamater:  21.7 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 114.3 mm
Wall Thickness:  1.2 - 6 mm
INCOSTEEL
View Offer