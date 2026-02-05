UK launches expiry review of AD duty on welded tubes and pipes from China and Belarus

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced that it has initiated an expiry review of the antidumping (AD) duty on welded tubes and pipes from China and Belarus.

The investigation, which covers the period from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025, was launched upon the request of domestic producer Tata Steel UK Limited. The TRA will review whether the termination of the antidumping duty would lead to a continuation of dumped imports and the resumption of damage to the economic sector. In order to assess the injury, the TRA will also examine the period between October 1, 2021, and September 30, 2025. The current antidumping duties are 38.1 percent for Belarus and 90.6 percent for China.

The products subject to investigation currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7306 3041 20, 7306 3049 20, 7306 3072 80, and 7306 3077 80.