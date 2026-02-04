India’s Welspun Corp sees net profit decline 33% in Q3 FY 2025-26

India’s Welspun Corp, a manufacturer of steel pipes and stainless steel products, reported a net profit of INR 4.5 billion ($50.14 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2025-26, a decline of 33 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Wednesday, February 4.

The company achieved total revenues of 45,320 million ($501.62 million), a rise of 25 percent year on year.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that it has received new orders for supply of large diameter coated pipes to the Americas, following which its order book totaled $2.6 billion.