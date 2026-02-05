Russia’s MMK starts production of new type of high-strength rebar

Russian steelmaker Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) has announced that it has launched the production of a new type of high-strength weldable rebar of A600C grade. The move marks another step in MMK’s strategy to expand its range of value-added construction steels tailored to demanding infrastructure and building applications.

Compliance of the A600C rebar with GOST 34028 has been officially confirmed by the certification body RosStroyTest.

The issued certificate of conformity covers 10 mm diameter rebar in coils and 12-32 mm diameter rebar in rods. This certification enables the product to be supplied to projects requiring strict adherence to Russian construction and materials standards.

Higher mechanical performance than A500C

The key advantage of A600C rebar lies in its enhanced mechanical properties, including:

Higher yield strength,

Increased ultimate tensile strength, and

Improved elongation characteristics.

Compared with the widely used A500C rebar, the higher strength class allows reduced steel consumption in reinforced concrete structures, improving material efficiency without compromising structural safety.