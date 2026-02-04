 |  Login 
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.7 percent in late January 2026

Wednesday, 04 February 2026 10:11:47 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In late January (January 21-31) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar decreased by RMB 23/mt ($3.3/mt) or 0.7 percent to RMB 3,179.5/mt ($456/mt), compared to the price in mid-January (January 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium steel plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 0.8 percent, 0.3 percent, 0.4 percent, 0.1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, all compared to mid-January.


