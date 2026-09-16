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GravitHy awards EPC contract for electrical substation at Fos-sur-Mer project

Wednesday, 16 September 2026 14:25:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

French low-carbon iron producer GravitHy has announced that it has awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to CAP INGELEC for the electrical substation that will supply its planned low-carbon iron production facility in Fos-sur-Mer, France.

The electrical substation will have a total capacity of approximately 1.15 GW, of which nearly 720 MW will be dedicated to electrolysis. The facility will supply electricity to the project's industrial units, including the electrolyzers that will produce renewable and low-carbon hydrogen and the hot briquetted iron (HBI) production unit.

Substation to connect to RTE's 400 kV transmission network

Under the contract, CAP INGELEC will be responsible for the engineering, procurement and construction of the substation, including its connection to French transmission system operator RTE's 400 kV transmission network. The company will also be responsible for the distribution of electricity at 33 kV throughout the planned production site.

According to GravitHy, the contract will enable the start of detailed engineering studies and the progressive procurement of long-lead equipment, while increasing the project's readiness ahead of its final investment decision (FID). GravitHy CEO José Noldin stated that the electrical substation will be a critical infrastructure component for the Fos-sur-Mer project, providing the power required for its industrial processes and enabling the integration of large-scale electrolysis capacity.

Tags: France European Union Steelmaking 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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