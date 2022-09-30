﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Producer prices in French industry up 2.3 percent in August from July

Friday, 30 September 2022 11:14:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, producer prices in French industry increased by 2.3 percent month on month and by 27.7 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France dropped by 0.5 percent in August compared to July and rose by 18.0 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products were down by 0.5 percent and prices of exported transport equipment moved up by 0.2 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in August prices of exported manufactured products rose by 13.4 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 7.3 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in August moved down by 0.4 percent compared to July and advanced by 13.7 percent compared to the same month of 2021.


Tags: France European Union Production 

Similar articles

Producer prices in French industry up two percent in July from June

31 Aug | Steel News

Germany’s Dillinger supplies plate for France’s first offshore wind farm

16 Aug | Steel News

ArcelorMittal orders two new converters to be built at Dunkirk plant

10 Aug | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry up 1.4 percent in June from May

28 Jul | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry stable in Apr from Mar

31 May | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry up 4.6 percent in Mar from Feb

29 Apr | Steel News

France’s metal industry output up 0.4 percent in February from January

06 Apr | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry up three percent in Nov from Oct

23 Dec | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry up 2.6 percent in October from September

01 Dec | Steel News

Producer prices in French industry up 1.6 percent in September from August

28 Oct | Steel News