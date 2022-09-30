Producer prices in French industry up 2.3 percent in August from July

Friday, 30 September 2022 11:14:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, producer prices in French industry increased by 2.3 percent month on month and by 27.7 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France dropped by 0.5 percent in August compared to July and rose by 18.0 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products were down by 0.5 percent and prices of exported transport equipment moved up by 0.2 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in August prices of exported manufactured products rose by 13.4 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 7.3 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in August moved down by 0.4 percent compared to July and advanced by 13.7 percent compared to the same month of 2021.