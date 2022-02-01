﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Producer prices in French industry up 1.1 percent in Dec from Nov

Tuesday, 01 February 2022 12:17:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, producer prices in French industry rose by 1.1 percent month on month and were up by 16.9 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France remained stable in December compared to November and rose by 9.8 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

In December, prices for exported manufactured products increased by 0.4 percent and prices of exported transport equipment were up by 0.3 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in December prices of exported manufactured products rose by 9.5 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 3.1 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in December remained unchanged compared to November and rose by 10.4 percent compared to the same month of 2020.


Tags: steelmaking  European Union  France  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

01 Feb

Tenaris to build carbon capture and utilization plant in Dalmine, Italy
25 Jan

German crude steel output rises by 12.3 percent in 2021
24 Jan

Thyssenkrupp to supply carbon-reduced electrical steel for production of transformers
17 Jan

Liberty Liège to restart rolling mills at Flémalle and Tilleur
07 Jan

France’s steel product import value up 49.8 percent in Jan-Nov