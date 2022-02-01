Producer prices in French industry up 1.1 percent in Dec from Nov

Tuesday, 01 February 2022 12:17:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, producer prices in French industry rose by 1.1 percent month on month and were up by 16.9 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France remained stable in December compared to November and rose by 9.8 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

In December, prices for exported manufactured products increased by 0.4 percent and prices of exported transport equipment were up by 0.3 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in December prices of exported manufactured products rose by 9.5 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 3.1 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in December remained unchanged compared to November and rose by 10.4 percent compared to the same month of 2020.