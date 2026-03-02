Producer prices in French industry up 0.5 percent in January from December

In January this year, producer prices in French industry were up by 0.5 percent month on month and down by 2.3 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France rose by 0.3 percent in January compared to December and decreased by 0.3 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products went up by 0.3 and prices of exported transport equipment increased by 0.5 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in January prices of exported manufactured products went down by 2.3 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 3.3 percent decrease.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in January grew by 0.2 percent month on month and decreased 1.8 percent year on year.