Producer prices in French industry down 0.8 percent in February from January

In February this year, producer prices in French industry were down by 0.8 percent month on month and by 1.4 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France went up 0.1 percent in February compared to January and increased by 0.7 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products and exported transport equipment remained stable and decreased by 0.3 percent, both month on month, respectively. On year-on-year basis, in February prices of exported manufactured products went up by 1.2 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a three percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in February grew by 0.1 percent month on month and rose by 0.4 percent year on year.