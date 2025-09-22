Poland’s JSW expects lower output for 2025 due to fire at mine

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced that it has declared force majeure following an underground fire at its Borynia-Zofiówka mine. The incident, which occurred on September 12, 2025, is expected to significantly reduce the company’s annual output and raises uncertainty about the broader financial impact on the JSW Group.

The fire broke out in the Zofiówka section of the mine, specifically affecting longwall C-2 in seam 505/1. As a precaution, JSW sealed off the endangered area to protect miners and stabilize conditions underground.

JSW estimates that its 2025 production volume will drop by 156,000 mt due to the sealed-off area. While the company has quantified the immediate tonnage loss, it has not yet determined the broader consequences for its operations, contracts, and financial results.