Poland-based JSW’s coal sales exceed plans in July 2025

Wednesday, 20 August 2025 12:36:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced its operational results for July this year. The company has maintained annual coal production above plan and achieved growth in the coke segment.

In July, JSW produced 1.23 million mt of coal, representing 94.5 percent of the coal production capacity, while in the January-July period, the company achieved 103.3 percent of its projected coal production, reaching 7.43 million mt. This is the result of accelerated commissioning of new longwalls, improved work organization, and incentive-based solutions introduced as part of the Strategic Transformation Plan.

In the given month, JSW’s sold 2.1 percent more coal than planned, while in the first seven months, the coal sale plan has been exceeded by 1.4 percent.

The company’s coke production in July totaled 300,000 mt, nearly 19 percent more than planned. Although some shipments to India were postponed due to administrative procedures, JSW emphasizes that Poland maintains its position as the largest supplier of coke to this market, and contracts will be fulfilled as scheduled in the second half of the year.


Tags: Poland European Union Production 

