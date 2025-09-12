 |  Login 
Passenger vehicle sales in China up 13.8 percent in January-August 2025

Friday, 12 September 2025 09:56:06 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the first eight months this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 18.338 million units and 18.384 million units, increasing by 13.6 percent and 13.8 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In August alone, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 298,000 units and 306,000 units, up 16.3 percent and 14.1 percent year on year, while decreasing by 15.8 percent and 17.1 percent month on month, respectively.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Automotive 

