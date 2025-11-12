 |  Login 
CAAM: Sales of new energy vehicles in China up 32.7 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

Wednesday, 12 November 2025 09:27:50 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the first ten months of the current year, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China amounted to 13.015 million units and 12.943 million units, up 33.1 percent and 32.7 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

Sales of new energy vehicles accounted for 46.7 percent of total new vehicle sales in the first ten months.

In October, production and sales of new energy vehicles in China totaled 1.772 million units and 1.715 million units, up 21.1 percent and 20.0 percent year on year, while sales of NEVs accounted for 51.6 percent of total new vehicle sales in the given month - the first time that sales of NEVs exceeded half of the overall auto vehicle sales in a single month.

In particular, in the January-October period this year, China’s new energy vehicle exports totaled 2.014 million units, up 90.4 percent year on year, while in October alone China’s NEV exports amounted to 256,000 units, up 99.9 percent year on year and rising by 15.4 percent month on month.


