CAAM: New energy vehicle sales in China up 31.2 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

In the first 11 months of the current year, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China amounted to 14.907 million units and 14.78 million units, up 31.4 percent and 31.2 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

Sales of new energy vehicles accounted for 47.5 percent of total new vehicle sales in the first 11 months of the year.

In November, production and sales of new energy vehicles in China totaled 1.88 million units and 1.823 million units, up 20.0 percent and 20.6 percent year on year, while sales of NEVs accounted for 53.2 percent of total new vehicle sales in the given month.

In particular, in the January-November period this year China’s new energy vehicle exports totaled 2.315 million units, up 100 year on year, while in November alone China’s NEV exports amounted to 300,000 units, up 2.6-fold year on year and rising by 17.3 percent month on month.