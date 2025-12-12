 |  Login 
CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 11.4 percent in January-November

Friday, 12 December 2025 10:43:11 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-November period this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 31.231 million units and 31.127 million units, increasing by 11.9 percent and 11.4 percent year on year, respectively, 1.3 percentage points and 1.0 percentage points slower than the rises recorded in the first ten months, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In November this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 3.532 million units and 3.429 million units, increasing by 2.8 percent and 3.4 percent year on year, while rising by 5.1 percent and 3.2 percent month on month, respectively. The monthly production of automotive vehicles in China exceeded 3.5 million units for the first time in November, reaching a new historical high for a single month.

In the first 11 months, China’s vehicle exports amounted to 6.343 million units, up 18.7 percent year on year, while in November alone China’s vehicle exports totaled 728,000 units, exceeding 700,000 units in a single month for the first time, up 48.5 percent year on year and rising by 9.3 percent month on month.


