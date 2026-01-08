 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CPCA:...

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 13.0% in December 2025

Thursday, 08 January 2026 09:57:28 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are estimated to have amounted to 2.296 million units in December last year, down 13.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 3.0 percent month on month, according to the analysis of the car market by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). 

In 2025, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 23.779 million units, up 4.0 percent year on year.      

In the given month, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales are estimated to have totaled 1.387 million units, up 7.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 5.0 percent month on month. The market penetration rate of NEVs stood at 60.4 percent in December.

In 2025, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 12.859 million units, up 18.0 percent year on year.     


Tags: China Southeast Asia Automotive 

Similar articles

Wholesale NEV sales in China up 25% to 15.33 million units in 2025

07 Jan | Steel News

Heavy truck sales in China increase by 26 percent in 2025

05 Jan | Steel News

China’s auto sales likely to indicate a 25 percent decline in Q1 2026

30 Dec | Steel News

CPCA: Passenger vehicle sales in China to total 2.3 million units in Dec

22 Dec | Steel News

CAAM: New energy vehicle sales in China up 31.2 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

12 Dec | Steel News

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 11.4 percent in January-November 2025

12 Dec | Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 7.0% in November 2025

04 Dec | Steel News

Wholesale NEV sales in China up 29% to 13.78 million units in Jan-Nov 2025

03 Dec | Steel News

China’s passenger vehicle retails sales to reach 2.3 million units in November 2025

21 Nov | Steel News

Commercial vehicle sales in China up 9.0 percent in January-October 2025

13 Nov | Steel News