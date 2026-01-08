CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 13.0% in December 2025

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are estimated to have amounted to 2.296 million units in December last year, down 13.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 3.0 percent month on month, according to the analysis of the car market by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In 2025, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 23.779 million units, up 4.0 percent year on year.

In the given month, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales are estimated to have totaled 1.387 million units, up 7.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 5.0 percent month on month. The market penetration rate of NEVs stood at 60.4 percent in December.

In 2025, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 12.859 million units, up 18.0 percent year on year.