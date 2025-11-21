 |  Login 
China’s passenger vehicle retails sales to reach 2.3 million units in November 2025

Friday, 21 November 2025 09:36:12 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China’s passenger vehicle retail sales are likely to reach 2.3 million units in November this year, as announced by the China Automobile Dealers Association. In November, manufacturers and dealers tried hard to meet their annual targets.

The Double 11 car-buying campaign, the launch of the Guangzhou Auto Show, and a wave of new-model debuts will effectively boost year-end consumer enthusiasm. Passenger vehicle retail sales are expected to keep growing in November, which will extend the momentum of the traditional peak season.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat China Southeast Asia Automotive 

