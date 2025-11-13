Commercial vehicle sales in China up 9.0 percent in January-October 2025

In the first ten months this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 3.456 million units and 3.479 million units, increasing by 10.9 percent and 9.0 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In October alone, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 364,000 units and 361,000 units, up 25.4 percent and 21.0 percent year on year, while decreasing by 3.3 percent and 1.9 percent month on month, respectively.