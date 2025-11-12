Passenger vehicle sales in China up 12.9 percent in January-October 2025

In the first ten months this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 24.237 million units and 24.209 million units, increasing by 13.5 percent and 12.9 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In October alone, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 2.995 million units and 2.961 million units, up 3.3 percent and 3.6 percent month on month, while increasing by 10.7 percent and 7.5 percent year on year, respectively.