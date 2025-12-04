 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CPCA:...

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 7.0% in November 2025

Thursday, 04 December 2025 10:10:17 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are estimated to have amounted to 2.263 million units in November this year, down 7.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 1.0 percent month on month, according to the analysis of the car market by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). 

In the current year up to November 30, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 21.519 million units, up 6.0 percent year on year.      

In the given month, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales are estimated to have totaled 1.354 million units, up 7.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 6.0 percent month on month. The market penetration rate of NEVs stood at 59.8 percent in November.

In the current year up to November 30, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 11.504 million units, up 20.0 percent year on year. 


Tags: China Southeast Asia Automotive 

Similar articles

Wholesale NEV sales in China up 29% to 13.78 million units in Jan-Nov 2025

03 Dec | Steel News

China’s passenger vehicle retails sales to reach 2.3 million units in November 2025

21 Nov | Steel News

Commercial vehicle sales in China up 9.0 percent in January-October 2025

13 Nov | Steel News

CAAM: Sales of new energy vehicles in China up 32.7 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

12 Nov | Steel News

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 12.4 percent in January-October 2025

12 Nov | Steel News

Passenger vehicle sales in China up 12.9 percent in January-October 2025

12 Nov | Steel News

China's excavator sales increase by 17 percent in January-October 2025

12 Nov | Steel News

Steel sector PMI in Hebei rises to 48.8 percent in October 2025

06 Nov | Steel News

China Auto Dealer Inventory Warning Index at 52.6 percent in October 2025

06 Nov | Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 6.0% in October 2025

06 Nov | Steel News