CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 7.0% in November 2025

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are estimated to have amounted to 2.263 million units in November this year, down 7.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 1.0 percent month on month, according to the analysis of the car market by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to November 30, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 21.519 million units, up 6.0 percent year on year.

In the given month, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales are estimated to have totaled 1.354 million units, up 7.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 6.0 percent month on month. The market penetration rate of NEVs stood at 59.8 percent in November.

In the current year up to November 30, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 11.504 million units, up 20.0 percent year on year.