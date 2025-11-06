CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 6.0% in October 2025

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are estimated to have amounted to 2.387 million units in October this year, up 6.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 7.0 percent month on month, according to the analysis of the car market by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to October 31, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 19.395 million units, up 9.0 percent year on year.

In the given month, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales are estimated to have totaled 1.4 million units, up 17.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 8.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to October 31, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 10.27 million units, up 23.0 percent year on year.