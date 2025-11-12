 |  Login 
CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 12.4 percent in January-October 2025

Wednesday, 12 November 2025 09:27:42 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-October period this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 27.692 million units and 27.687 million units, increasing by 13.2 percent and 12.4 percent year on year, respectively, 0.1 percentage point and 0.5 percentage points slower than the rises recorded in the first nine months, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In October this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 3.359 million units and 3.322 million units, increasing by 12.1 percent and 8.8 percent year on year, while rising by 2.5 percent and 3.0 percent month on month, respectively.

In the first ten months, China’s vehicle exports amounted to 5.616 million units, up 15.7 percent year on year, while in October alone China’s vehicle exports totaled 666,000 units, up 22.9 percent year on year and rising by 2.1 percent month on month.


