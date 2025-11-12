China's excavator sales increase by 17 percent in January-October 2025

In October this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 18,096 units, up 7.77 percent year on year, as announced by China-based Construction Machinery and Equipment (CME).

In particular, in October, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 8,468 units, increasing by 2.44 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 9,628 units, up 12.9 percent year on year.

In the January-October period this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 192,135 units, up 17.0 percent year on year. In particular, in the first ten months of the current year, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 98,345 units, increasing by 19.6 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 93,790 units, up 14.4 percent year on year.