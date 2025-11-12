 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China's...

China's excavator sales increase by 17 percent in January-October 2025

Wednesday, 12 November 2025 09:27:28 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In October this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 18,096 units, up 7.77 percent year on year, as announced by China-based Construction Machinery and Equipment (CME).    

In particular, in October, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 8,468 units, increasing by 2.44 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 9,628 units, up 12.9 percent year on year.   

In the January-October period this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 192,135 units, up 17.0 percent year on year. In particular, in the first ten months of the current year, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 98,345 units, increasing by 19.6 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 93,790 units, up 14.4 percent year on year.   


Tags: China Southeast Asia Automotive 

Similar articles

CAAM: Sales of new energy vehicles in China up 32.7 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

12 Nov | Steel News

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 12.4 percent in January-October 2025

12 Nov | Steel News

Passenger vehicle sales in China up 12.9 percent in January-October 2025

12 Nov | Steel News

Steel sector PMI in Hebei rises to 48.8 percent in October 2025

06 Nov | Steel News

China Auto Dealer Inventory Warning Index at 52.6 percent in October 2025

06 Nov | Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 6.0% in October 2025

06 Nov | Steel News

NEV wholesale sales in China estimated at 1.61 million units in October 2025, up 16%

05 Nov | Steel News

Heavy truck sales in China up 22 percent in January-October 2025

04 Nov | Steel News

CAAM: sales of new energy vehicles in China up 34.9 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

16 Oct | Steel News

Passenger vehicle sales in China up 13.7 percent in January-September

16 Oct | Steel News