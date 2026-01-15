 |  Login 
CAAM: Commercial vehicle sales in China up 10.9 percent in 2025

Thursday, 15 January 2026 09:45:58 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In 2025, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 4.261 million units and 4.296 million units, increasing by 12.0 percent and 10.9 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In December alone, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 416,000 units and 425,000 units, up 15.5 percent and 15.3 percent year on year, while increasing by 7.4 percent and 8.5 percent month on month, respectively.

In 2025, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 30.27 million units and 30.103 million units, increasing by 10.2 percent and 9.2 percent year on year, respectively.

In December alone, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 2.879 million units and 2.847 million units, down 4.2 percent and 8.7 percent year on year, while decreasing by 8.4 percent and 6.3 percent month on month, respectively.


