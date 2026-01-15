CAAM: New energy vehicle sales in China up 28.2 percent in 2025

In 2025, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China amounted to 16.626 million units and 16.49 million units, up 29.0 percent and 28.2 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

Sales of new energy vehicles accounted for 47.9 percent of total new vehicle sales in 2025.

In December, production and sales of new energy vehicles in China totaled 1.718 million units and 1.71 million units, up 12.3 percent and 7.2 percent year on year, while sales of NEVs accounted for 52.3 percent of total new vehicle sales in the given month.

In particular, 2025 China’s new energy vehicle exports totaled 2.615 million units, up 100 percent year on year, while in December alone China’s NEV exports amounted to 300,000 units, up 1.2-fold year on year and decreasing by 0.1 percent month on month.