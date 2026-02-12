 |  Login 
CAAM: Commercial vehicles sales in China down 23.5 percent in January 2026

Thursday, 12 February 2026 09:37:46 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In January this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 388,000 units and 359,000 units, up 29.9 percent and 23.5 percent year on year, while decreasing by 6.8 percent and 15.6 percent month on month, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In January, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 2.062 million units and 1.988 million units, decreasing by 4.1 percent and 6.8 percent year on year, while down 28.4 percent and 30.2 percent month on month, respectively.


