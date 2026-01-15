CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 9.4 percent in 2025

In 2025, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 34.531 million units and 34.40 million units, higher than the original expectations indicated at the beginning of 2025, increasing by 10.4 percent and 9.4 percent year on year, respectively, 1.5 percentage points and 1.0 percentage points slower than the rises recorded in the first 11 months of the year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). The production and sales of auto vehicles in China reached new historical highs, while ranking first in the global market for the 17th consecutive year.

In December last year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 3.296 million units and 3.272 million units, decreasing by 2.1 percent and 6.2 percent year on year, while declining by 6.7 percent and 4.6 percent month on month, respectively.

In 2025, China’s vehicle exports amounted to 7.098 million units, up 21.1 percent year on year, while in December alone China’s vehicle exports totaled 753,000 units, exceeding 700,000 units again following November, up 49.2 percent year on year and rising by 3.5 percent month on month.