CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales down 3.2 percent in January 2026

Thursday, 12 February 2026 09:36:43 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In January this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.45 million units and 2.346 million units, increasing by 0.01 percent and decreasing by 3.2 percent year on year, while down 25.7 percent and 28.3 percent month on month, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In January, China’s vehicle exports amounted to 681,000 units, up 44.9 percent year on year, while down 9.5 percent month on month.

Vehicle purchase subsidy policies in many regions have been in the annual transition stage, while some consumer demand was released ahead of schedule in 2025, contributing to the year-on-year decline in vehicle sales in January. 


Tags: China Southeast Asia Automotive 

