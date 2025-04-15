 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Passenger...

Passenger vehicle sales in China up 12.9 percent in Q1

Tuesday, 15 April 2025 09:28:58 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-March period this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China totaled 6.513 million units and 6.419 million units, up 16.1 percent and 12.9 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In March alone, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 2.574 million units and 2.468 million units, up 14.4 percent and 10.4 percent year on year, while rising by 44.2 percent and 36.0 percent month on month, respectively.

In the first three months this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles amounted to 1.048 million units and 1.051 million units, increasing by 5.1 percent and 1.8 percent year on year, respectively.

In March alone, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 431,000 units and 447,000 units, down 1.4 percent and 2.4 percent year on year, while up 35.8 percent and 42.8 percent month on month, respectively. 


Tags: China Southeast Asia Automotive 

Similar articles

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 11.2 percent in Q1

11 Apr | Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 12% in March

07 Apr | Steel News

NEV wholesale sales in China estimated at 1.14 million units in March

03 Apr | Steel News

Heavy truck sales in China up 29 percent in March from February

02 Apr | Steel News

Chinese steel enterprises’ gross loss totals RMB 1.55 billion in Jan-Feb

27 Mar | Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales expected to rise by 9.1% in March

25 Mar | Steel News

Passenger vehicle sales in China totals 3.948 million units in Jan-Feb, up 14.4%

12 Mar | Steel News

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 13.1 percent in January-February

12 Mar | Steel News

CPCA: Output and sales of vehicles in China to rise strongly in March

11 Mar | Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales estimated at up 26% in Feb

06 Mar | Steel News