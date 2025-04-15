Passenger vehicle sales in China up 12.9 percent in Q1

In the January-March period this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China totaled 6.513 million units and 6.419 million units, up 16.1 percent and 12.9 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In March alone, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 2.574 million units and 2.468 million units, up 14.4 percent and 10.4 percent year on year, while rising by 44.2 percent and 36.0 percent month on month, respectively.

In the first three months this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles amounted to 1.048 million units and 1.051 million units, increasing by 5.1 percent and 1.8 percent year on year, respectively.

In March alone, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 431,000 units and 447,000 units, down 1.4 percent and 2.4 percent year on year, while up 35.8 percent and 42.8 percent month on month, respectively.