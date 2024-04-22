Pakistan’s scrap imports down 0.9 percent in March from February

Monday, 22 April 2024 17:22:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 252,982 mt in March this year, down by 0.9 percent compared to February and up by 38.6 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $114.92 million, up by 0.6 percent month on month and by 48.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in March amounted to 258,299 mt, up by 79.7 percent on year-on-year basis and by 34.9 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $185.37 million, moving up by 55.4 percent year on year and by 34.7 percent month on month.