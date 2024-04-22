﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Pakistan’s scrap imports down 0.9 percent in March from February

Monday, 22 April 2024 17:22:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 252,982 mt in March this year, down by 0.9 percent compared to February and up by 38.6 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $114.92 million, up by 0.6 percent month on month and by 48.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in March amounted to 258,299 mt, up by 79.7 percent on year-on-year basis and by 34.9 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $185.37 million, moving up by 55.4 percent year on year and by 34.7 percent month on month.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Pakistan South Asia Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Shagang raises its scrap purchase price by $11.3/mt on April 23

23 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Israel to limit scrap exports citing supply shortage

22 Apr | Steel News

Wholesale metal scrap sales in Mexico down 12.8 percent in February

19 Apr | Steel News

Mexican domestic scrap prices - week 16, 2024

19 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on Scrap: Turkish market seeks direction, demand still weak in Asia

19 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s domestic scrap market shows diverse trends

19 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Taiwan’s import scrap market weak as mills buy at discounts amid cheap billet options

19 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Italian scrap prices edge up slightly, further rises expected in May

19 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

US scrap market shows signs of another sideways trend in May

18 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Europe scrap prices in Turkey remain firm, market still mostly silent

18 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials