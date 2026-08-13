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Osaka Steel to resume Kumamoto shipments on August 17, production in mid-September

Thursday, 13 August 2026 11:41:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japan-based electric arc furnace producer Osaka Steel has announced that it expects to gradually resume finished steel shipments from its West Japan Kumamoto plant on August 17, while production is targeted to restart progressively from around mid-September, following the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that struck Kumamoto Prefecture on July 28.

As SteelOrbis previously reported, the Uto-based plant, southern Kyushu's only integrated electric arc furnace facility, produces rebar, round bars and angles. Although production had already been suspended for scheduled summer maintenance when the earthquake occurred, subsequent inspections identified damage to buildings, cranes and certain equipment.

All employees have been confirmed safe and have resumed work, while repairs are continuing in cooperation with equipment suppliers and contractors. According to Osaka Steel's latest statement, the restart schedule may change depending on aftershocks and repair progress, while the financial impact remains under assessment.

BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: Japan Far East Steelmaking 

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