 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Kumamoto...

Kumamoto earthquake leaves Osaka Steel plant under inspection, disrupts regional logistics

Thursday, 30 July 2026 11:38:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The magnitude 7.1 earthquake that struck Japan's Kumamoto prefecture on July 28 has prompted inspections at local steel facilities and disrupted transport infrastructure across southern Kyushu, although the initial impact on regional steel production appears limited and localized, according to local media reports.

Japan-based electric arc furnace producer Osaka Steel has announced that all employees at its West Japan Kumamoto plant in Uto have been confirmed safe, while inspections of the facility's buildings, production equipment and steel inventories are continuing. No fires or other secondary incidents have been detected, and production was already suspended for scheduled summer maintenance when the earthquake occurred, meaning that no additional earthquake-related output loss has been confirmed so far. The company stated that it would disclose any material financial impact once the damage assessment is completed.

Osaka Steel's West Japan Kumamoto plant, which produces rebar, round bars and angles, is southern Kyushu's only electric arc furnace-based steel facility and operates an integrated steelmaking and rolling line. Meanwhile, Japanese industry sources have reported that Kyushu Maruichi Steel Tube, located in Nagasu, temporarily inspected its facilities before resuming normal operations, indicating that the earthquake has not caused a widespread shutdown among the region's steel producers.

Nevertheless, steel supply and distribution in southern Kyushu may face short-term delays due to extensive infrastructure damage. Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism reported closures on sections of the Kyushu and Minami-Kyushu expressways because of road and bridge damage, together with significant disruption to the Kyushu Shinkansen and conventional railway services. Yatsushiro port also sustained liquefaction, subsidence and pavement damage around its container terminal, although some berths remained accessible following emergency repairs. These conditions may restrict ferrous scrap deliveries and finished steel shipments even if production equipment remains operational.

The earthquake has also affected major steel-consuming industries, particularly the automotive sector. Honda suspended operations at its Kumamoto plant through July 31 to inspect equipment and complete repair work, while automotive component producer Aisin halted production at Aisin Kyushu and began recovery operations, although its AT-K Kyushu foundry and other regional facilities did not sustain damage affecting output. Local Japanese reports also indicated temporary stoppages at Toyota Motor Kyushu's plants in neighboring Fukuoka amid concerns regarding worker safety, logistics and component availability.

Accordingly, the earthquake's immediate effect on Japan's overall steel supply is expected to remain limited, since no major disruption has been reported at the larger steelmaking centers in northern Kyushu. However, the final impact on the regional market will depend on the results of Osaka Steel's equipment inspections, the restoration of road, railway, port and water infrastructure, and the pace at which automotive and other manufacturing facilities return to normal operations.

BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: Japan Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Japanese crude steel output up 1.3 percent in June 2026

22 Jul | Steel News

Tokyo Steel swings to operating loss in Q1 FY 2026-27 amid higher scrap costs

20 Jul | Steel News

Chiyoda Steel nears launch of Japan’s first endless rebar rolling line

20 Jul | Steel News

Japan steel demand outlook in July-September 2026 signals 3.1 percent decline

16 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments up 5.2 percent in May 2026 from April

14 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s HRP shipments down 3.1 percent in May 2026 from April, HRS shipments increase

13 Jul | Steel News

Nippon Kinzoku expands global sales of ultra-thin electrical steel strips

10 Jul | Steel News

Japanese HRC exporters see big price fall in June, cut allocation as pressure continues in July

08 Jul | Flats and Slab

Japanese crude steel output rises in May 2026 year on year

22 Jun | Steel News

Japan makes preliminary decision to impose antidumping duties on stainless steel imports from China and Taiwan

19 Jun | Steel News