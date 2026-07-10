Nippon Kinzoku expands global sales of ultra-thin electrical steel strips

Japan-based Nippon Kinzoku Co., Ltd. is accelerating the global sales of its GT Series (grain-oriented) and ST Series (non-oriented) ultra-thin electrical steel strips as part of its Fine Eco Metal product lineup.

The products are designed to help improve energy efficiency in motors and transformers while supporting the growing demand for environmentally friendly materials.

According to Nippon Kinzoku, the GT Series and ST Series are ultra-thin electrical steel strips developed to reduce iron loss and improve the efficiency of electrical equipment. The products are intended for use in applications including motors, transformers, reactors and other electromagnetic devices, where reducing energy loss contributes to improved performance and lower power consumption.

Thin-gauge products for high-efficiency applications

Nippon Kinzoku said the electrical steel strips are available in thicknesses ranging from 0.05 mm to 0.20 mm, enabling manufacturers to develop smaller, lighter and more efficient electrical components.

The company stated that the products combine high magnetic performance with precision thickness control to meet the requirements of advanced industrial applications.

Targeting growing global demand

The company said it expects demand for high-performance electrical steel products to continue increasing, driven by the expansion of electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, industrial automation and energy-efficient electrical equipment. To respond to this trend, Nippon Kinzoku plans to strengthen the global marketing of its GT Series and ST Series products.

Nippon Kinzoku markets the products under its Fine Eco Metal brand, which includes environmentally friendly materials designed to contribute to energy savings and lower environmental impacts.