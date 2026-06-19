Japan makes preliminary decision to impose antidumping duties on stainless steel imports from China and Taiwan

Japan’s Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry have made a preliminary determination to impose antidumping duties on nickel-added cold rolled stainless steel coil, sheet and strip imports from China and Taiwan, following an investigation launched on July 22, 2025.

The investigation was initiated upon an application filed on May 12, 2025, by Nippon Steel Corporation, Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co., Ltd., NAS Stainless Steel Strip MFG. Co., Ltd. and Nippon Kinzoku Co., Ltd. The Japanese authorities preliminarily determined that the products in question were imported at dumped prices and caused material injury to the domestic industry.

According to Japanese trade minister Ryosei Akazawa, the duties may be imposed as early as next month, with rates of up to around 45 percent for Chinese products and up to around 21 percent for Taiwanese products.

According to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation, China accounts for around 20 percent of Japan’s steel product imports, while Taiwan accounts for 17 percent. South Korea remains Japan’s largest steel supplier, with a share of approximately 62 percent.