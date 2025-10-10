 |  Login 
SMS group to deliver fully automated extruded stainless tube line to Japan’s Maruichi

Friday, 10 October 2025 12:04:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Germany-based plantmaker SMS group has been awarded a major contract by Japan’s Maruichi Stainless Tube Co. Ltd., one of the country’s leading stainless steel tube producers. The company will supply a fully automated production line for extruded stainless steel tubes as part of Maruichi’s new greenfield project in Shimonoseki.

Construction of the new plant is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, after which the installation of production equipment will commence. The plant is scheduled to start operations during the 2027 fiscal year once it obtains JIS (Japanese Industrial Standards) certification.

The new production line will feature three fully electrified heating systems designed for high energy efficiency and temperature accuracy. These include a horizontal preheating system that warms the billets before processing, an intermediate heating system that provides flexible and precise temperature control before perforation punching, and a final heating system that ensures optimal billet conditions before extrusion. By replacing conventional gas-based systems with electric solutions, Maruichi’s new facility will significantly reduce its carbon footprint and align with Japan’s national goals for decarbonized industrial production.


Tags: Stainless Stainless products  Japan Far East Steelmaking 

