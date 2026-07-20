Chiyoda Steel nears launch of Japan’s first endless rebar rolling line

Japanese electric furnace-based rebar producer Chiyoda Steel Industry has nearly completed construction of its new steelmaking and continuous casting facilities at the Ayase plant in Tokyo, aiming to launch Japan’s first endless casting and rolling operation for rebar, according to local media reports.

As SteelOrbis previously reported, Italian plantmaker Danieli supplied a new ladle furnace and single-strand caster and upgraded Chiyoda Steel’s existing rolling mill to implement the MIDA QLP endless casting-rolling process. Following trial operations, the new line is scheduled to commence full-scale production in August.

By directly connecting the caster and rolling mill and eliminating billet reheating, the plant will produce rebar from liquid steel in less than 15 minutes, improving energy efficiency and yield while reducing direct carbon emissions from the casting-rolling process to zero. The upgraded facility will have an annual capacity of 430,000 mt of 10-35 mm rebar, while enabling Chiyoda Steel to expand its product range and green steel supply.