Danieli to supply ladle furnace and single-strand caster to Japan’s Chiyoda Steel

Friday, 24 May 2024 11:43:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply a new ladle furnace and a new, single-strand caster to Japanese long product producer Chiyoda Steel to be installed at its Ayase plant in Tokyo. Danieli will also upgrade the steelmaker’s existing rolling mill to perform the MIDA QLP endless casting-rolling process.

The upgraded plant will allow Chiyoda Steel to annually produce 430,000 mt of rebar with 10-35 mm-diameter. Thanks to the endless casting-rolling process, which eliminates the need to reheat billets, Chiyoda Steel will produce rebar from liquid steel in less than 15 minutes, with zero direct-carbon emissions in the casting-rolling mill - a first in Japan.