Turkey’s Kardemir issues planned sales volumes for July-Sept 2025

Monday, 30 June 2025 12:04:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) has announced its planned sales volumes of rebar, billet, beams and bars in coil for the July-September period of this year.

According to the company’s statement, Kardemir will sell 164,000 mt of rebar, 212,000 mt of billet, 90,000 mt of beams, and 137,000 mt of bars in coil on the basis of its price lists for the given period. 30 percent of each figure is reserved for Kardemir shareholders due to preferential purchase rights.

Kardemir has added that customers need to apply to the sales and marketing department of the company via fax, email or in person by 5.00 pm on Monday, June 30, with a list of details including their company title, stock certificates and the amount of products they intend to purchase.


