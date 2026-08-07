Nippon Steel completes new hot rolling line at Nagoya Works

Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel Corporation has announced that it has completed construction of its new hot rolling line, with an annual production capacity of approximately six million mt, at its Nagoya Works, strengthening its production system for high-grade flat steel products, including ultra-high-strength steel sheets used by the automotive industry.

The new line, representing an investment of approximately JPY 300 billion (around $1.9 billion), incorporates the results of the company's long-term technology development activities and features what Nippon Steel describes as the world's largest load-bearing rolling mill, providing significantly improved rolling and temperature control.

The investment will enable the company to meet growing demand for lighter and stronger automotive materials amid increasingly stringent environmental and collision-safety regulations, as well as the wider adoption of electric vehicles, for which vehicle weight reduction remains critical due to battery weight and driving-range requirements. Nippon Steel stated that ultra-high-strength steel sheets can also help reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout the automotive lifecycle.

The company's existing hot rolling line at Nagoya Works is scheduled to cease operations during the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027.