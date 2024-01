Friday, 05 January 2024 11:54:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to a statement by the Turkish Competition Authority, Opta Germany Holding GmbH has applied to purchase Metser Demir Çelik Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. If the authority approves the acquisition, Metser’s shareholding structure will change. Opta plans to acquire Metser through its Speyside fund.

Located in Izmir, Metser operates in the alloy wire production sector. In addition, Opta has investments in the US, Canada and many European countries.