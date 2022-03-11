Nissan to stop production in St. Petersburg, creates fund to support Ukraine

Friday, 11 March 2022 13:35:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japanese auto producer Nissan Motor has announced that it has suspended export of vehicles to Russia because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The producer als plans to stop production at its plant in St. Petersburg.

Furthermore, the company has created a €2.5 million fund to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Through the fund, Nissan will donate €1 million to the Red Cross and other non-profit organizations to support ongoing emergency activities, and €1.5 million to provide financial stability and ongoing support for Nissan employees and their families who have been impacted by the crisis. The company is also prepared to donate vehicles.